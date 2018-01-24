-- App is focused on personalization, speed and user experience. The Android version is now available for download on the Google Play Store



TORONTO and LONDON, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD) (OTC:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence-powered App focused on personalization, speed and user experience. The GIVEMESPORT Android App is now available on the Google Play Store.



Powered by Breaking Data's Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, GIVEMESPORT's App provides unrivalled access to sports news, scores, videos and stats as well as live match updates and news from trusted sources in sports.



Users can access all the breaking news from their favourite sports teams, be first to receive customised notifications and alerts and optimise battery life through offline reading and state-of-the-art lean battery performance.



Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data Corp and GIVEMESPORT said, "The GIVEMESPORT app is a 'must-have' for sports fans everywhere. Users will be first to get breaking news updates, have the fastest in-game stats, plays, scores and results and get exclusive behind-the-scenes content. They can personalise the content to their preferences and we have designed a gorgeous UI/UX which allows for offline downloads, data-saving and lean battery performance."



Jae Chalfin, Chief Commercial Officer of GIVEMESPORT said, "The GIVEMESPORT app allows sports fans to interact with their favourite content in a completely new and personalised way and creates a new context for advertisers and sports-rights owners to reach a strongly sports-oriented 18-34 audience who use mobile to access and engage with sport 24/7. We are always looking for new ways to work with sports rights holders to reach a new generation of sports fans and the GIVEMESPORT app will play a major role in this."



The GIVEMESPORT app for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play store by clicking: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.givemesport.app



About Breaking Data Corp. http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/



Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.



GIVEMESPORT: http://www.givemesport.com/



GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26.28 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 18.46 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.1 billion impressions (Aug-17), reaching over 119 million unique users (Aug-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport.



