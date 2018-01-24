ChiroFusion Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Year in a Row

ChiroFusion Integrated Payments Offer a Personalized Payment Solution to Help Chiropractors run their Practice more Efficiently

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / ChiroFusion, the nation's leading provider of affordable, cloud-based EHR software for chiropractors, and financial technology leader OpenEdge Payments have partnered to offer a fully integrated payment technology solution to ChiroFusion clients. ChiroFusion clients now have access to OpenEdge's integrated payment processing platform which includes state-of-the-art security features such as point-to-point data encryption and a tokenized security process to securely store patient payment information.

ChiroFusion's integrated payments technology automates many of a practice's standard payment processes directly within ChiroFusion. Practices can accept credit or debit card payments and the payments will be automatically applied to the Patient Ledger within ChiroFusion. Practices are also able to create recurring payment plans for cash payments and wellness patients using this technology.

"Both ChiroFusion and OpenEdge recognize the value of providing our clients with a secure, robust integrated payment platform," said Maria Holevas, COO of ChiroFusion. "This integrated payment processing saves time and money and virtually eliminates posting errors. Practices can accept a variety of payment types and create recurring payment profiles for their cash pay and wellness care patients. Moreover, credit card information can be securely stored on file for reuse with maximum security implementations ensuring data security."

With ChiroFusion's comprehensive and affordable cloud-based EHR software, chiropractic offices can maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient check-in and scheduling, documentation, billing, claims management and more. That allows chiropractors time to see more patients - resulting in a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability. ChiroFusion currently serves thousands of chiropractors across the U.S. and boasts a 94.6 percent client retention rate.

About ChiroFusion

ChiroFusion is the premier provider of affordable, cloud-based practice management software for chiropractic professionals. The company prides itself on delivering superior quality chiropractic software and exceptional customer service, while remaining true and real to its valued clients. ChiroFusion has been named to the prestigious Inc 500/5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for 2016 and 2017. For more information about ChiroFusion, visit www.chirofusionsoftware.com or call 1-877-210-3230.

