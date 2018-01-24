Creator by Zmags Platform Adoption Drives 117% Revenue Growth

Zmags, the shoppable content company enabling digital marketers to create and publish rich content experiences without the need for code, today announced the completion of a landmark year, marked by product innovation and sales progress. With revenue growth of 117 percent, 2017 illuminated Zmags' ability to satisfy the retail industry's desire to deliver rich customer experiences that far exceed consumer expectation.

In 2017, Zmags customers achieved creative and conversion success using Creator by Zmags. Over 100 new brands from across the retail industry joined the Zmags community, including Bonmarché, First Jewelry, Cosabella, M&Co, Ellen Hutson, Charlotte Tilbury, Dermstore, Donald J. Pliner, and City Furniture. To date, Creator by Zmags customers have created over 45,000 digital experiences, with over 631 million views, a 234 percent increase over 2016. These digital experiences are on the cutting edge of ecommerce content creation, and range from quizzes, to digital lookbooks, to rich buying guides, and more.

Inspiring Customer Success Stories

Home goods and furniture retailer Linen Chest implemented Creator to make their existing blog shoppable, and launched their content in two different languages across all devices. In their first year using Creator, Linen Chest created over 300 digital experiences.

With Creator, leading skincare brand Murad continued to delight shoppers with interactive digital quizzes, with their Hydration House quiz as a standout. Using the Zmags platform, the Murad team increased their creative output by 400%, and customer engagement by 80%.

UK fashion retailer M&Co went above and beyond in their content production, publishing over 800 digital experiences, including trend and style pages.

Luxury jewelry brand First Jewelry cut their production time by 95 percent using Creator by Zmags. Their Creator-built content, such as inspirational and interactive buying guides, have seen an 81 percent increase in conversion rate, and a 58 percent decrease in bounce rate.

Product Enhancements and Integrations

Zmags began 2017 with an ambitious product roadmap and completed updates that include a new text widget within the platform, custom font integration, and SEO-friendly enhancements to align with customers' digital strategies. At Shoptalk, Zmags presented ImageIQ, a new platform enabling customers to tag and analyze their retail imagery. To continue this momentum through 2018, Zmags is proud to welcome CTO Derek Yimoyines to our Boston world headquarters. He will lead the product development and engineering team expansion in the United States.

Throughout the past year, the company has made strengthening its partnerships a top priority. Zmags introduced BigCommerce and Shopify platform integrations, and joined the Magento Select Partner Program, while simultaneously releasing a Magento extension. To close 2017, Zmags won first place at the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Demo Jam.

"The growth and expansion we recognized at Zmags in 2017 is a strong indicator of the need for rich, shoppable experiences across the retail industry," said Cait Porte, Senior Vice President, Product Customer Experience, Zmags. "We're excited by the market traction and proud to be a part of the compelling experiences our customers create that satisfy consumers and create a competitive differentiation."

2017 was a year of significant growth and innovation for Zmags and its customers. With this momentum, the company looks ahead to 2018 with an ambitious roadmap and a team driven by the success of its customers.

For more information, please visit www.zmags.com

About Zmags

Zmags helps digital marketers create and publish rich customer experiences like buying guides, quizzes, lookbooks, and more all through an interface that requires no coding knowledge or IT involvement. Using Creator by Zmags, brands can create fresh and shoppable content that drives product discovery and inspires consumers to purchase. To learn more, visit www.zmags.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Zmags Creator and Zmags Publicator are trademarks of Zmags. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005132/en/

Contacts:

Zmags

Elizabeth Murphy, 617-963-8081