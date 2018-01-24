TrustArc Launches 3-in-1 GDPR Individual Rights Management Solution

New Technology + Content + Consulting solution gives companies a streamlined approach to address GDPR compliance requirements regarding individual rights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --TrustArc, the leading data privacy management company, today announced the TrustArc Individual Rights Manager, a 3-in-1 solution to help companies address data subject access rights requests in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Articles 12 and 15-23 of the GDPR provide several individual rights regarding the use of personal data, including rights to access, rectify, erase, restrict, move, and object to processing. These rights are among the top priorities for companies that must comply with GDPR as they carry high financial fines, and non-compliance poses significant brand risk. To help companies comply with these requirements, TrustArc has designed a comprehensive Individual Rights Management solution.

"As a leader in privacy management, TrustArc has more than twenty years of experience providing consumer privacy dispute resolution services for thousands of customers across virtually every industry. The Individual Rights Manager is an extension of that innovation and expertise, and tailored to the specific requirements of GDPR," said Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc.

TrustArc Individual Rights Manager includes:

Proven Technology - Easy to install, customizable solution enabling users to submit individual rights requests and companies to efficiently manage review and follow-up.

Specialized Content - Comprehensive set of regulatory assessment templates to help companies understand which individual rights apply to their processing, along with recommended remediations and a case management workflow.

Expert Consulting - Access to expert consultants to help develop a streamlined and sustainable process for responding to data subject access requests in line with GDPR requirements.

TrustArc Individual Rights Manager is part of the TrustArc Privacy Platform, which also provides solutions for conducting DPIAs, creating data flow maps, and producing GDPR compliance reports. To learn more, please visit: https://www.trustarc.com/products/individual-rights-manager

About TrustArc

TrustArc powers privacy compliance and risk management with integrated technology, consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions - addressing all phases of privacy program management. The foundation for our solutions is the TrustArc Privacy Platform which provides a flexible, scalable, and secure way to manage privacy. Our technology platform, fortified through six years of operating experience across a wide range of industries and client use cases, along with our services, leverage deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies which we have continuously enhanced through thousands of client projects over the past two decades. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team, we help over 1,000 clients worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For more information, visit www.trustarc.com.

