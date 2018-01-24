Free Online TOEFLCourse Opens Jan. 24

Program available on a continuous basis with a new conversation feature

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ETS, the maker of the TOEFL test, reaffirms today its commitment to helping students pursue their dreams of studying abroad by opening the only free, official online TOEFL prep course. The six-week course is available at www.edx.org and is offered on a continuous basis so that participants can join at any time and move through the content at their own pace.

For millions of people around the world, the TOEFL test has helped them achieve their dreams of university study, skilled migration, employment, scholarships, visas and more. More than 10,000 universities, agencies, institutions and organizations worldwide - including in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom - accept TOEFL scores. And 90 percent of TOEFL test takers surveyed have been accepted into their first- or second-choice university.

"ETS believes that all people should have access to coursework, tools and resources to be successful," said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of the ETS TOEFL Program. "This free, online course is intended to further assist participants in improving their English-language skills and understanding the ins and outs of the TOEFL test, the world's most widely respected English-language assessment."

The course, called "TOEFL Test Preparation: The Insider's Guide," is set up like a global classroom, in that it is highly interactive, provides access to instructors who actually work on the TOEFL test, and facilitates conversation among instructors and learners from around the world. Participants can create study groups and share personal tips about learning English and preparing to study abroad.

Through the course, participants will learn everything they need to know about preparing for the TOEFL test, including tips for brushing up on skills, navigating the test structure and preparing for test day.

New to the course is an additional speaking skill-building activity through which participants can converse with an automated "person" to practice scenarios that a typical university student might encounter, such as ordering coffee at a café, setting up a study session with a fellow student and interviewing with a career counselor.

The TOEFL course on edX.org has drawn more than 625,000 participants from more than 200 countries and is highly rated - earning 4.5 out of 5 stars. Enroll at http://bit.ly/2tws7d5.