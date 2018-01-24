prooV is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Way with Its Innovative Proof-of-Concept Service Platform

prooV's PoC-as-a-service platform connects start-ups and enterprises while addressing cybersecurity and other risk concerns

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the PoC-as-a-service market, Frost & Sullivan recognized prooV with the 2018 European Visionary Innovation Leadership Award. The company developed the first platform that offers proof of concept (PoC)-as-a-service by facilitating and streamlining the PoC process for start-ups and enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632514/Frost_and_Sullivan_prooV_Award.jpg

prooV, established in 2015, is the world's first PoC-as-a-service platform that enables the PoC process and connects approximately 1,000 start-ups to well-known enterprises. prooV's platform offers safe and effective PoC environments, serving as an intermediary between start-ups and enterprises, offering solutions to make these interactions as time and resource efficient as possible.

"prooV's platform creates a win-win approach for start-ups and enterprises," states Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Analyst, Adam Gonn. "Start-ups have the opportunity to showcase their 'proofs' to potential enterprise partners, within a safe environment, unrelated to the potential enterprise partners' platforms; thus, minimizing the partners' risk."

The dedicated PoC environment reduces enterprises' concern that the PoC will interfere with their daily operations, while the division between the test environment and an enterprise's computing environment also reduces network security-related concerns. prooV has a variety of solutions to streamline the process, such as data generation and application programming interfaces (APIs) for enterprise systems, key performance indicators (KPIs) for PoC trials, and Red Cloud-a private cloud designed to enable cybersecurity testing.

"prooV strives to improve its service based on feedback from its enterprise clients to whom cybersecurity is a major concern-specifically, that a startup's software could potentially provide an access point for hackers. prooV's Red Cloud directly addresses this concern, enabling intense attack-like testing to minimize or eliminate cybersecurity risks," said Gonn.

With prooV, an enterprise seeking to evaluate new technology can open a PoC opportunity using prooV's PoC wizard-correlating and reflecting the enterprise's technology and innovation needs. Through a simple 5-step process, the wizard helps articulate the requirements, evaluation criteria, and other characteristics of the opportunity, as well as define and configure the corresponding testing environment that prooV generates. Due to the risks related to POC solutions, prooV also developed a solution called prooV Labs, an extension of the prooV platform. Referred to as "innovation in a box," it helps address enterprises' concerns of long-term viability. It can be hosted both on-premises or in the cloud.

For its unique solutions and dedication to enabling start-ups and enterprises to succeed within the PoC-as-a-service space, prooV earned the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About prooV

prooV' (https://proov.io) is the first PoC-as- a-Service platform that brings together global enterprises and startups/independent software vendors to discover, connect, execute and evaluate Proof of Concepts (PoCs) through remote, secure and data-rich testing environments. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who recognized the inefficiencies in the modern PoC process, prooV offers a radical new approach to testing, tracking and analyzing vendor solutions, accelerating the journey from RFP to PoC.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ana Arriaga

P: 210.247-3823

F: 210.348.1003

E: Ana.Arriaga@frost.com

Liel Bari

prooV

liel@proov.io

Phone: +972-72- 221-0063

