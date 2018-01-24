CGTN America Receives 15 Awards in White House News Photographers Association 2018 Eyes of History Video Contest

The network takes home top prizes in Spot and General News

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --CGTN America, the U.S. production arm of China Global Television Network, won 15 awards in the White House News Photographers Association's 2018 "Eyes of History" Contest. In the Spot News category, CGTN Chief Photographer, Andrew Smith, won first place in Editing for "Charlottesville Violence." Smith also took home an editing first place for "Detroit Hosts Alibaba's Gateway 17'."

"We are honored by this recognition, most especially because it reflects the breadth of our coverage and the depth of our work across so many different genres," said Ma Jing, CGTN America's Director General. "Our commitment to bringing a global voice to important stories of all kinds is unwavering, and being recognized by our peers in this manner motivates us even more to do just that," she added.

The network picked up third place Photography awards in four categories: Spot News, News Special Reports/Series, Political/Campaign and Sports.

The third place finishers included a series of special reports shot in China (Chinese Special Reports in China Smog Solution, Starting a Craft Brewery in China, China Education Solutions), a sports story (VA Tech Helmet Technology), and a political story (Trump Announces Cuba Policy in Miami).

The network also won five Awards of Excellence in Lighting, Conflict/Disaster Coverage (Venezuelan Unrest), Magazine Feature (The Team That Wins Together), Feature (Chinese Poverty Alleviation) and Day Feature (Detroit Hosts Alibaba's Gateway 17').

CGTN America contributes daily programming from the Americas to Beijing's global, English-language news channel. It is seen in 30 million homes in the United States and more than 85 million worldwide.

Programming can be seen streamed live on line at https://america.cgtn.com/livestream/ and excerpts can be seen on https://america.cgtn.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/632531/CGTN_WhiteHouse_Photographers.jpg