ClickSoftware Enables Predictive Field Service, Increases Intelligence of Cloud-Based Field Service Management

Latest release leverages machine learning and offers analytics to drive deeper insights for service leaders, expands security features

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced significant new capabilities for Field Service Edge, its cloud-based, mobile workforce management platform designed to meet the needs of the most demanding field service organizations.

This latest offering introduces new strategic capabilities that will greatly improve field service efficiency and effectiveness. Major features are:

Predictive field service powered by ClickSoftware's Machine Learning Cloud, which identifies data patterns to make predictions and automatically improve valuable KPIs

powered by ClickSoftware's Machine Learning Cloud, which identifies data patterns to make predictions and automatically improve valuable KPIs New demand forecasting capabilities to support more accurate resource planning and schedule optimization and provide richer insights to support proper staffing

capabilities to support more accurate resource planning and schedule optimization and provide richer insights to support proper staffing Improved enterprise integration features such as Single sign-on (SSO) and an integration platform (iPaaS) connector that delivers more rapid and secure integration with third party systems such as CRMs, ERPs, and EAMs

In this release, Field Service Edge uses the power of ClickSoftware's Machine Learning Cloud to add first-of-its-kind predictive field service capabilities. By combining historical data with external sources, Field Service Edge now provides increasingly accurate predictions of important service metrics-such as the duration of tasks-that have a material impact on key service business decisions.

"Workplace efficiency is essential for business growth," said Paul Whitelam, Group VP of Product Marketing at ClickSoftware. "Our goal is to help our customers run their field service teams as effectively as possible, and this release adds increased precision to the scheduling process that improves resource utilization as well as customer satisfaction. The enhanced analytics capabilities also deliver unprecedented operational visibility and insight, enabling our customers to respond rapidly to changing business requirements."

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a leading provider of field service management software. ClickSoftware enables customers with intelligent, automated decision making delivered in real time. The cloud-based Click Field Service Edge platform is a cutting-edge solution for optimizing the scheduling and management of a mobile workforce and mission-critical service operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse for ClickSoftware

clicksoftware@inkhouse.com

+1 (781) 966-4167

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/395427/ClickSoftware_1_Logo.jpg