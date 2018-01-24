Light Field Market Worth 1,822.3 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Light Field Market by Technology (Imaging Solution, Display), Vertical (Healthcare and Medical, Defense and Security, Media and Entertainment, Architecture and Engineering, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 924.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,822.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing demand for light field technology in visual effects technology in movies, just-in-time marketing, rising need of prototyping, and emerging 4D & 5D technologies are the key driving factors for the light field market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 17 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 97 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Light Field Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/light-field-market-255547777.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Rising demand of high-definition viewing experience and evolvement of virtual & artificial technologies offers enormous opportunities in the light field market

Light field imaging is one of the most researched 3D imaging technologies because of its potential to create a natural viewing environment. After the evolution of the 3D technology, developments can be witnessed in terms of enhancing the content quality and improving the user-viewing experience. The availability of 3D technology now has started providing high-definition (HD) content to enhance viewing experience through advanced 3D-enabled devices such as 3D display units and VR devices. Light field technology is used to capture real-world objects and scenes and digitizing them with realistic results. Virtual reality (VR) technology generates realistic images, sounds, and other perceptions that replicate a real environment or create an imaginary scenery. 3D animation using VR can simulate a user's physical presence in the virtual environment. It mainly simulates the realistic and immersive replication of a 3D-360-degree virtual environment, which offers interactive and real-time simulation or experience controlled by body movements. VR in coordination with 3D animation is mainly used in video games, which have an ability to transmit vibrations and other sensations to a user through the game controller.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=255547777

Media and entertainment is expected to drive the light field market during the forecast period

Light field is an emerging concept for representing rich 3D visual information, which is able to capture real-world phenomena with unparalleled image quality. The healthcare and medical vertical is likely to continue to hold the largest size of the light field market during 2018-2023. The light field market is expected to register the highest growth in media and entertainment vertical with high focus on auto stereoscopy.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, whereas APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023

North America held the largest share in the global light field market in 2017; however, Asia-Pacific is the most promising region for the light field market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America has been a predominately receptive market toward the adoption of light field-based 3D imaging. There has been an expansive usage of light field and 3D imaging technologies and solutions in this region. Moreover, in this region, organizations are mainly investing in light field and 3D imaging for technological advancements to fuel the market growth. This region has been amenable toward adopting light field and 3D imaging within the companies for enhancing visualization and augmented customer experience.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=255547777

Major players in the light field market include Lytro (US), Avegant (US), FoVI 3D (US), Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan), and OTOY (US). Other major players in the Light field market include Light Field Lab (US), Holografika (Hungary) Lumii (US), Raytrix (Germany), Leia (US), NVIDIA (US), Toshiba (Japan), and Ricoh Innovations (US).

Browse Related Reports

Holographic Display Market by Technology (Electro holographic, Touchable, Laser), Product (Camera, Digital Signage, Medical scanners, Smart TV), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Medical, Industrial ), Geography - Global Forecast to 2013 - 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/MarketReports/holographic-market-144316799.html

Wireless Display Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Application ( Consumer, Commercial - Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Signage, Government), Technology Protocols (Miracast, WiDi), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-display-market-41146860.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets