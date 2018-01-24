

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that REFLECTIONS B3281006, a comparative safety and efficacy study of PF-05280586 versus MabThera (rituximab-EU), met its primary endpoint. The trial demonstrated equivalence in overall response rate for the first-line treatment of patients with CD20-positive, low tumor burden, follicular lymphoma. The results of the study will be presented in full at a future medical meeting or summarized in publication.



PF-05280586 is being developed by Pfizer as a potential biosimilar to Rituxan (rituximab-US)/MabThera. Rituxan and MabThera are registered trademarks of Genentech, Inc.



