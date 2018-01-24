Continuing as the worldwide leader in expense management, Expensify finished 2017 with more than 50,000 customers and five million users across 170 countries

Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, ended 2017 with the highest growth rate in the company's history. On the cusp of its 10-year anniversary, Expensify surpassed 100 billion dollars processed and 660 million expenses created (with over 180 million expenses created in 2017 alone). The company also added a slew of product improvements and new partnerships to anticipate the needs of its increasingly global customer base.

Throughout 2017, Expensify added new features such as an improved report approval workflow and automatic export of approved reports to the accounting software in realtime. Continuing to invest in its product, Expensify kicked off 2018 with a fresh new look and an even friendlier user experience for its mobile and web interfaces.

For the past several years, Expensify has seen some of its largest growth through its relationships with accounting firms, who recognize the time savings and value that Expensify brings to their clients and employees. As a result, the ExpensifyApproved! Partner Program more than doubled globally over the course of 2017, including the addition of U.S. firms Kaufman Rossin, BPM CPA, Rehmann, and Wipfli; Australian firms Moore Stephens, PKF, and BlueRock; and U.K. firms Baker Tilly International, PWC, Deloitte, UHY Hacker Young, and Menzies.

Additionally, Expensify was selected as the only receipt and expense management provider for both Xero HQ and QuickBooks Online Accountant, which are Xero and Intuit's respective platforms for accountants to centrally manage their clients' financial needs. Xero also named Expensify as the App Partner of the Year in its annual Xero Awards Americas, cementing Expensify's increasingly important role in the accounting industry.

Further enhancing its seamless accounting workflow, Expensify expanded its integration ecosystem in 2017, adding new partners Bill.com, FinancialForce, Lyft, Greenhouse, and five travel solutions to its roster. To adapt its software for customers beyond North America, Expensify added batch reimbursement for Australian banks and partnered with AirPlus, CDW, and 9 Spokes in the U.K.

"The past year has been full of tremendous progress and learnings, and we're deeply grateful to our customers old and new for their enthusiasm along the way," says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. "We have ambitious dreams for 2018 and will continue doing everything we can to make life easier for everyone out there who has better things to do than keep track of receipts."

