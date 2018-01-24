Global Parkinson's Disease Drug Market Forecast 2018-2028

LONDON, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Antagonists, MAO-Inhibitors, COMT-Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Distribution Channels and End-Users

Report Details

Our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Parkinson's disease therapeutics market. Our new report provides qualitative analyses to answer these key questions:

• How is the Parkinson's disease therapeutics market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Parkinson's disease therapeutics market?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Who are the leading Parkinson's disease therapeutics companies, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

Forecasts from 2018-2028 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Our new report provides quantitative analyses to answer these key questions:

• What are the market shares of the Parkinson's therapeutics disease market in 2017?

• How will each of the drugs in the Parkinson's therapeutics market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these drugs account for in 2028?

• What Parkinson's disease drugs are in the development pipeline?

• How will each of Parkinson's disease diagnostics market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

Besides revenue forecasting to 2026, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. We provide original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and STEP), company profiles and commercial developments.

Many opportunities exist for the treatment of Parkinson's. Our new study shows you the most promising and lucrative parts of that CNS market, helping you stay ahead.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Discover in our report overall world revenue to 2028 for Parkinson's disease medicines. Also explore individual revenue predictions to 2028 for six therapeutic submarkets at world level:

• Levodopa/ Carbidopa

• Dopamine Receptor Agonists

• MAO-inhibitors

• COMT-inhibitors

• Anticholinergics

• Other Therapeutic Options

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

Our investigation discusses what stimulates and restrains business. You find dynamics of the industry and assess its potential sales, seeing agents likely to achieve the most success.

This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Global Parkinson's Disease drugs marketby Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retailer Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the Global Parkinson's Disease drugs marketby End-User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

What are the prospects in the leading regions and countries?

Developments worldwide expand the market for diagnosing, treating and monitoring neurodegenerative disorders. Developed and developing national markets hold high potential from 2017.

Our work also shows individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for 20 national markets:

• North America- US, Canada, Mexico

• South America- Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia

• Europe- Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Russia

• Asia Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand

• ROW- Middle East, Africa

Leading companies and potential for market growth

In 2017 the overall Global Parkinson's Disease drug market generated $4.10bn. Visiongain predicts its revenues in 2022 to reach $5.70bn. Our work shows you what organisation hold greatest potential. See profiles of leading companies in this sector:

What affects producers of those medicines?

Our report discusses issues and events affecting that industry and market from 2017, including these:

• Research and development (R&D) - drugs, diagnostic tests, and related technologies

• Disease prevalence - expanding patient populations

• Disease-modifying drugs and obstacles to cures

• Regulatory guidelines - changes and opportunities.

• Drugs and related technologies to transform the market

• Biomarkers

• Deep brain stimulation (functional neuromodulation)

• Intellectual property (IP), licensing agreements and partnerships.

Our 152-page report provides 82 Tables and 85 Figures.Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and national level. You will see financial results, interviews trends and opportunities, and revenue predictions.

Benefit your work now through our updated study, gaining original industry and market analysis:

• Revenues for Parkinson's disease treatments to 2028- assess that overall world drugs market's potential and get forecasted revenues for the six leading sub-classes: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine receptor agonists, COMT- and MAO-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, and other therapeutic options.

• National market forecasting to 2028 for 20 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa- explore the best regions for treatment demand, sales and growth

• R&D activities- see progress, trends and prospects in research and development, finding technological, clinical and commercial possibilities

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains that industry and market- assess challenges and strengths there, helping you compete and gain advantages.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com (+44-(0)-20-7336-6100) or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2105/Global-Parkinson%E2%80%99s-Disease-Drug-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned:

Abbvie

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

AstraZeneca

BioArtic

Biogen Inc.

Biotie Therapies

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Civitas Therapeutics

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)

GlaxoSmithKline

Health Canada

IBM

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Parkinson's Association

Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Centre

Pfizer

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Prothena

Roche

Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN)

Takeda

UCB S.A

World Health Organisation (WHO)

