TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/18 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Shoemaker, an accomplished senior executive with more than thirty years of financial and operations management experience, to lead worldwide financial operations and the finance team at Millennial Esports. Leveraging his expertise from the technology and hospitality industries, Shoemaker has built companies in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, leading finance teams in global organizations with high growth profiles, scale, and operating complexity.

"We are very pleased to add Stephen Shoemaker, who thrives in entrepreneurial high-growth situations, to the Millennial Esports team," said Alex Igelman, CEO, Millennial Esports. "Stephen has previously excelled in collaborative environments where he can positively impact the vision and strategy of the organization. His solid foundation of accounting, finance, and business skills promises to be a key asset as we look to maximize growth while strategically integrating our various properties."

Mr. Shoemaker previously raised more than US$600 million for the Ho Tram Strip integrated resort development in Vietnam, advancing from CFO to CEO/Chairman of the Board of Ho Tram Project Company. During that time, he was instrumental in taking the project from merely a concept to a 400-acre property on the Vietnamese coast with a fully operating 5-star resort, casino, and 18-hole Greg Norman designed golf course.

"Boasting a variety of strategic assets, Millennial Esports is in a unique position to benefit from the ongoing growth of the Esports industry and I am extremely pleased to be joining the team at such an exciting time," said Mr. Shoemaker. "With the recent purchase of Eden Games and the incredible potential of the firm's blockchain initiative, 2018 promises to be a great year for Millennial and I can't wait to get started."

Prior to his role in the integrated resort development, Shoemaker spent twelve years in progressively more critical roles at three communications companies: NuVox Communications, GT Group Telecom, and Qwest Communications. His key accomplishments included leading financial teams on a Nasdaq/TSE dual-listed IPO, the rapid integration of six large-scale mergers and acquisitions in North America, a Joint Venture in Europe, and capital raises of more than US$5 billion in the telecommunications industry.

Under the terms of his employment agreement, Mr. Shoemaker will be operating out of California where Millennial is intending to expand its operations. He has been granted 750,000 options with a five-year term, vesting over 3 years, with an exercise price of C$0.72 per share.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games is part of Millennial Esports' offering in motor sports and Esports racing. The innovative French video game publisher took the mobile gaming world by storm with the release of Gear.Club, an immensely popular racing game that has been downloaded more than 6.5 million times. Gear.Club Unlimited was recently made available as the first realistic racing game on the Nintendo Switch. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1000 people in comfort and provides technical services including facilities, expertise, and manpower for clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

