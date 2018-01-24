Telia Lietuva, AB, as the sole shareholder holding a 100 per cent stake in UAB Kompetencijos Ugdymo Centras, decided to change the name of this dormant subsidiary to Telia Global Services Lithuania, UAB. The amended By-Laws carrying a new name will be registered at the Register of Legal Entities in the nearest future.



This change is related to establishment of Telia Group shared service center in Vilnius.



Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, General Counsel and Head of Public Affairs, tel. +370 5 236 7715, e-mail: giedre.kaminskaite-salters@telia.lt