The disrupture of the country's power system, which is being caused by the ongoing civil conflicts, is pushing Yemenis to resort to solar as a primary source of energy. According to preliminary estimates, more than 300 MW of PV power generators were installed in Yemen since the war began in 2015.

Solar energy is expanding at a faster pace in the Middle East, including in Yemen, a country which is plagued by an ongoing civil conflict since 2015.

According to the policy paper, "Study on the Use of Solar Energy and its Future in Yemen", published by the local NGO, Studies and Economic Media Center (SEMC), the total installed PV capacity in Yemen is estimated to be around 300 MW.

Almost all of this capacity was installed in the country in the period 2015-2017 in both urban and rural Yemen, stress the authors of the report. More recently, they go on to say, many farmers have resorted to solar pumping schemes.

These results were made possible by the initiative, Promoting the Use of Solar Technology, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...