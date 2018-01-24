Ethereum News UpdateOn the Weiss Ratings homepage, there is a live countdown to its upcoming release of "...the First Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Grades by Any Rating Agency in the World." Dramatic, much?Although impartial ratings are a crucial step for investment credibility, I want to remind readers that it is incredibly hard to price cryptocurrencies, much less assign them a letter grade for safety.Nonetheless, if you're interested in the reports, you can have them delivered straight to your inbox at 2:00 p.m. (UTC). Below is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...