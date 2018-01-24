London's FTSE 100 was down 0.5% to 7,692.54 in afternoon trade on Wednesday as the pound surged to a post-Brexit high versus the dollar following solid UK employment data and as comments by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin weighed on the greenback. LSE was the standout gainer as Morgan Stanley said in an earnings preview that it sees upside surprise as we head into FY17 results on 2 March. The bank said 4Q17 volumes across secondary markets (cash equity, Italian fixed income and derivatives) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...