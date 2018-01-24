Growth to over 1.5M patients and 7,000 provider sites, account expansion, published clinical results and a strong fundraise fuel growth

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced that recent growth in its Health System and Payer customer base is driving strong momentum for 2018 and beyond. As the digital health industry matures and such programs are proven to drive both economic and clinical outcomes, Glooko has exhibited strong patient, provider and payer growth. The aggregate results of over 1.5 million people with diabetes (PWDs), 7,000 provider sites using Glooko, and a recent peer reviewed paper published in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology all indicate that Glooko is an effective solution for broadly helping PWDs improve outcomes at lower costs.

In 2017, Glooko increased its global provider base by over 2,000 offices to include provider sites such as Fairview Hospitals, The University of Colorado and St. Luke's. Additionally, Glooko expanded beyond Endocrinology offices to Primary Care Physician (PCPs) offices where the majority of people with Type 2 diabetes are served. The company also grew its user base by delivering the platform to two of the largest health insurance carriers in the country, as well as many self-insured employers.

"We love Glooko. It helps our staff go much faster in serving our diabetes population and we look forward to deploying more sites in 2018," said Jenny Madrid, Program Coordinator at the University of Colorado.

Glooko's agnostic platform supports most new diabetes devices, including the Ascensia Contour Next One blood glucose meter and Dexcom G5 CGM, increasing Glooko's compatibility to over 95% of glucose meters, insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and activity trackers. New AI-driven features include a pattern detection engine that helps PWDs and care teams understand glucose patterns by day and time of day to drive behavior change. Glooko also submitted its Mobile Insulin Dosing System (MIDS) for FDA clearance and expects such in the first half of 2018. Finally, along with partner Novo Nordisk, Glooko released the Cornerstones 4 Care (C4C) mobile application, an application that combines the award-winning C4C educational content with Glooko's diabetes management mobile app features.

The $35 million raised in 2017 will help accelerate growth, expand international presence, and deepen expertise in data analytics. This round was led by Georgian Partners, a Toronto-based investor focused on applied analytics and machine learning. Other new investors included Insulet Corporation and Mayo Clinic, who joined Canaan Partners, Social Capital, Medtronic and Samsung NEXT in the round.

With a bold outlook on growth and fuel in the form of financing, new and existing customer and partner growth, and a product roadmap aligned with market needs, Glooko is poised for a strong 2018 and beyond.

Glooko provides insights into diabetes by enabling both people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams with technology to understand and manage diabetes care. Our self-management mobile app automatically uploads data from devices including blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs and several fitness and activity trackers providing timely and verified data and enabling PWDs and care teams to correlate it with diet, exercise, medication and other data. We provide care teams with an easy office data upload solution and a population health app so they can support PWDs during and in-between office visits. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, we are used by 7,000 clinics and over 1.5 million PWDs in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com

Glooko MIDS is currently for Investigational Use Only. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

