LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at 8 a.m. CST (2 p.m. GMT).

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results earlier that morning, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of LivaNova's website at www.livanova.com. To listen to the conference call by telephone, dial 866-393-4306 (if dialing from within the U.S.) or 734-385-2616 (if dialing from outside the U.S.). The conference ID is 2898787. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website for 90 days following the call.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005442/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova PLC Investor Relations and Media

Karen King, +1-281-228-7262

Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Communications

or

Deanna Wilke, +1-281-727-2764

Corporate External Communications Manager

corporate.communications@livanova.com