Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the beverage industry. A renowned client in the beverage industry wanted to identify the potential opportunities and realign their prices to outgrow the margin levels. The client wanted to evaluate the impact of pricing on the market volume.

According to the pricing analytics engagement experts at Quantzig, "Pricing analytics helps businesses attain a clear understanding of the external and internal features affecting the profitability at the granular level."

The global beverage industry is witnessing a fundamental shift toward a more customer-centric environment due to the quickly changing consumption habits of the consumers. Growing urbanization coupled with the rising disposable income is expected to fuel the growth of the industry.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to compare the prices of the products with that of the competitors and trust on analytics to get the pricing right. The client was able to focus on rearranging their traditional marketing mix to have a direct impact on profitability.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Manage prices and promotions

Optimize pricing and promotion strategies

This pricing analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Making pricing decisions based on data

Building strong pricing capabilities

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

