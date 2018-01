BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for November will be revealed at 9:00 am ET Wednesday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.5 percent, in line with the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2362 against the euro, 109.49 against the yen, 1.4179 against the pound and 0.9499 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX