ATOS: Atos obtains the "France Cybersecurity" Label for its Identity and Access Management solutions

Paris, January 24 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been awarded the "France Cybersecurity" Label for its identity authorization and access management solutions (IGA - Identity Governance and Administration), developed in France, through its Evidian range.

The label was presented to Atos at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) at a ceremony chaired by Mounir Macedo, Secretary of State for Digital.

Granted by Commission made up of institutions (Directorate General of Armaments, DGA; National Cybersecurity Agency of France, ANSSI; Directorate General for Enterprise, DGE), manufacturers and end-users, the "France Cybersecurity" Label recognizes the quality of French cybersecurity solutions in order to enhance their visibility on a global level.

The "France Cybersecurity" Label confirms the excellence of Atos' cybersecurity offering, already highlighted in the NelsonHall report which positions Atos as number one in Europe and number four worldwide in Managed Security Services (MSS).

Sébastien Brachet, Managing Director of IGA/IAM activities within the Atos Group, says: "We are delighted to receive the "France Cybersecurity" Label again, which recognizes the expertise and the work of our dedicated R&D teams, which are based in France. Our Evidian IGA solution reduces risk while giving users more autonomy and access, at the right time, to the resources that they need. In an international environment where security has now become a major issue for our customers, wherever they are in the world, we are developing integrated solutions, offering complete and secure data processing, while exploiting the full potential of the Cloud. Thus, there are more than 5 million users, in 900 organizations over 5 continents, who take advantage of our secure solutions every day".

Atos is present at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) in Lille on booth A14.

