WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures surged Wednesday morning after a top U.S. official cheered a weak dollar at the global meeting in Davos.



The dollar plunged to its lowest in 3-years versus a basket of currencies, propping up commodities.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said a weaker greenback 'is good for us as it related to trade and opportunities.'



Gold jumped $15 to $1357 an ounce, the highest since September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX