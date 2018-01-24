

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to rise Wednesday, powered by a weak U.S. dollar.



Crude's rally was subdued, however, as the API reported a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories.



WTI light sweet oil added 25 cents to $64.70 a barrel.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said a weaker greenback 'is good for us as it related to trade and opportunities.'



The dollar plunged to its worst in 3 years versus a basket of major rivals.



Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build of 4.755 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending January 17. It was the first build in about two months.



