Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis By Product, End User, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

The "Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis By Product (Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, Restorative Equipment), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global restorative dentistry market is anticipated to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR 6.7%

Growing number of dental practices with shifting trend towards group & corporate dental practices, advent of digital dentistry, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry & implants, and growth of dental tourism are among the key factors driving market growth.

With the growing enrollment of students into dental schools, the number of dental practices are likely to increase over the forecast period. The shifting trend towards group, multi-unit, and corporate dental practices which are foccused on providing high-efficiency, quality care to patients is also likely to bolster the restorative dentistry market. Besides, due to growing consumerism and disposable income amongst patients, the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures focussed on aesthetics is also rising. These factors are in turn likely to boost the restorative dentistry market over the forecast period.

The advent of digital dentistry with technological advancements in areas such as CAD/CAM systems, intraoral imaging, digital radiography, caries diagnosis, and computer-aided implant dentistry have improved the precision and accuracy of restorations, and contributed to the growth of the restorative dentistry market. The growth of dental tourism especially in emerging economies such as India and China is also likely to drive the restorative dentistry market over the forecast period, especially in Asia Pacific.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Restorative materials accounted for the largest share, by product, in 2016 owing to the extensive usage of these materials in dental practice.

Dental hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of dental practices and enrollment into dental courses.

Asia Pacific restorative dentistry market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the large population of this region along with rising awareness regarding oral health and growing number of dental colleges in this region.

Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application



