Allianz Global Investors Completes Large Scale User Accpetance Test in Record Time Using Panaya Test Center

1000+ Test Cases Rolled Out Across 7 Locations in Two Weeks

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery, announced today that Allianz Global Investors, one of the world's leading active investment managers with 650 investment professionals in 25 locations throughout the globe, completed user acceptance testing (UAT) in record time using Panaya Test Center (PTC). In just two weeks, 1,000 test cases were executed by 40 business users across 7 locations, enabling Allianz to meet tight schedules without compromising software quality.

"We would not have been able to do the testing that we did without Panaya Test Center," explains Maximilian Mayrhofer, Global Program Manager at Allianz Global Investors. By engaging key users, Panaya Test Center enabled AllianzGI to run large scale UAT under tight timelines. Defect management, including detection, resolution and retesting of defects were all performed in a limited timeframe.

WithPanaya Test Center, UAT cycles are accelerated by reducing idle time between users with built-in notifications, and automated defect reporting and documentation. As a result, productivity, efficiency, and collaboration drastically increase, while reducing time and effort. By enabling continuous and collaborative testing on the cloud, PTC delivers end-to-end business process validation to accelerate migrations and upgrades while minimizing risk. PTC helps unify all processes and test cases in a single, reusable, sharable repository. Hours of tedious data collection and cumbersome reporting are eliminated while ensuring that all testing procedures are completed efficiently and in a proper sequence.

"In order to stay ahead and deliver change faster, organizations today need to streamline their UAT cycles by shifting left and performing testing earlier in the lifecycle," said Rafi Kretchmer, VP Marketing, Panaya, "We are proud that at Allianz Global Investors, we succeeded in delivering such a large scale project at record speed while reducing risk and ensuring the quality of their software releases."

