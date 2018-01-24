Five new parties have jumped onboard the 480 MW solar PV project, set to be located on the Japanese island of Ukujima. Around US$1.80 billion will be invested, with construction slated for FY 2019.

SPCG Public Company Limited, Tokyo Century Corporation, Furukawa Electric Company Limited, Tsuboi Corporation, and The Eighteenth Bank Limited have joined Kyocera Corporation, Kyudenko Corporation, and Mizuho Bank Limited in their plans to install 480 MW of solar PV on Ukujima island in Nagasaki.

A new special purpose company, Ukujima Future Energy Holdings G.K., has been formed to undertake work on the mega solar project. An investment of roughly JPY 200 billion ($1.80 billion) has been planned, with construction work expected to begin in the fiscal year ending March 2019.

Around 1,650,000 of Kyocera's high-output ...

