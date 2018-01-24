Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on customer lifetime value, which according to our analysts is the most important metric for building a successful business strategy. Customer lifetime value (CLV), is the most significant metric you can use to track profitability in any business.

In today's competitive market scenario, most companies are investing additional money in customer acquisition, rather than retention. As a result, they are able to acquire new customers, but lose a lot in the process. Organizations are using CLV to deliver an effective strategy for business growth.

According to the customer lifetime value experts at Quantzig, "CLV is the value of the customer or a projected total of how much an individual is expected to spend over the lifetime of the relationship."

Some of the key benefits:

Effective Customer Segmentation - CLV can help organizations in better customer profiling and segmentation to offer customized services.

Better Forecasting - Able to plan better for the accessibility of the service or product by predicting future demand by customers.

Re-invent Loyalty Management - CLV can decrease customer dissatisfaction and be a good indicator for refining operational competence.

