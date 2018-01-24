Global Biopsy Device Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases Worldwide is Driving the Projected $2 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for biopsy devices is anticipated to reach around US$ 2 Billion by 2022.

The biopsy device market will experience considerable growth over the forecast period, driven by an increasing prevalence of cancer, geriatric population and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness levels and the advancement in biopsy techniques are also expected to fuel future growth of the market.

The market for biopsy guidance systems held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market throughout the forecasting period. It is expected that the needle based guns market share will increase to nearly 40% by 2022. Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices represent the fastest growing segment, and increased medicare reimbursement given for such procedures is expected to help fuel demand. Forceps and other devices are expected to account for lesser shares as compared to the other segments, due to their specific applications and also risks associated with their use.

United States is the largest regional market for biopsy devices. China is the second leading market for biopsy devices being followed by India. Brazil accounted for over 5% share of the global biopsy devices market in 2017. The EU5 countries accounted for a combined share of over 15% in 2017. Among the European countries, Germany is the leading market for Biopsy devices.

By biopsy procedure volume, Asia accounted for the largest share in 2017. It is predicted that Asia will remain at the dominating position in Global biopsy procedures throughout the forecasting period. United States holds the second largest volume share in 2017. Europe is the third leading region for biopsy procedure being followed by Brazil.



Market Dynamics



Driving Factors



Increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsy procedures

Inadequate Screening Tests for Particular Cancers

Increasing incidence of cancer cases worldwide

Rapidly aging global population

Rising public awareness about diseases and screenings conducted for the same

Advancement in Biopsy Techniques



Challenges



Clinical Issues in The Core Needle Biopsy

High pricing of technologically advanced biopsy devices

Biopsy Limitations

Argon Medical Devices

Boston Scientific

C. R. BARD, Inc (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Carefusion Corporation (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Cook Medical

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Gallini Medical Devices

Hologic, Inc

INRAD, Inc

Intact Medical Corporation (Acquired by Medtronic)

TSK Laboratory

Key Topics:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biopsy Device Market - Introduction and Product Types



3. Global Biopsy Device Market and Procedure Volume Analysis (2012-2022)



4. Global Biopsy Device Market Share and Procedure Volume Share Analysis (2012-2022)



5. Global Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Product Segment (2012-2022)



6. Biopsy Device Market and Forecast - By Country Wise (2012-2022)



7. Biopsy Procedure Volume and Forecast - By Region (2012-2022)



8. Global Biopsy Device Market - Company Biopsy Product Analysis



9. Global Biopsy Device Market - Mergers and Acquisitions/Key Deals



10. Global Biopsy Device Market - Driving Factors



11. Global Biopsy Device Market - Challenges



