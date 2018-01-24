Quantcast continues international growth expanding into new Asia-Pacific markets

SYDNEY, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantcast, an AI technology company focused on the marketing and publishing industries, today announced that it will expand its advertising solutions into seven markets across Asia, connecting brands with an online audience of up to 300 million consumers. The company already operates in Australia and New Zealand.

Marketers across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand will now be able to tap into Quantcast's live data insights drawn from more than 100 million online destinations to drive more effective brand awareness and performance campaigns.

Andrew Double, Quantcast's Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, will taking on an expanded role to lead the company's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Konrad Feldman, Quantcast's Chief Executive Officer and Founder commented, "Marketing is at a tipping point with AI set to transform every customer experience, every company and every industry. Marketers in APAC are looking for better ways to engage digital audiences that are both efficient and effective. We're excited to help brands and their agency partners leverage the power of Q, our audience behavior platform."

Andrew Double, managing director for Quantcast ANZ added, "Since we launched in Australia and New Zealand three years ago, we've seen increasing demand from brands across Asia to grow by tapping into Quantcast's unique AI-driven targeting ability. I'm proud of the work the team has done so far with major brands like Westpac and Singapore Airlines, and I'm excited to bring our strong audience understanding to more brands as they seek to engage consumers in the region."

The expanded team will join Quantcast's existing engineering center in Singapore and be led by Sales Director for the Asian markets, Chris Scudder, with further hires in 2018.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is an AI technology company focused on helping brands grow. Founded in 2006, it has built the world's largest AI-driven consumer behaviour platform on the open internet based on live insights drawn from more than 100 million online destinations. Marketers, agencies, consultancies and publishers use the Quantcast Intelligence Cloud to discover new customers, drive incremental growth, and deliver business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast employs more than 750 employees in 22 offices across 11 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405575/QUANTCAST_WORDMARK_PADDING_RGB_BLACK_R.jpg