WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to company increased to $576.3 million or $0.98 per share from $383.2 million or $0.66 per share, prior year.



Fourth-quarter net premiums written was $6.75 billion compared to $5.55 billion, prior year. Net premiums earned increased to $6.85 billion from $5.87 billion.



