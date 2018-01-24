Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to provide an update on the scorpion venom-derived peptide research and development program (the "Program"), which consists of identifying, extracting and sequencing peptides and proteins isolated from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom.





The Program is progressing on schedule through the first of its three distinct phases. As previously announced, PreveCeutical has successfully separated several target scorpion venom-derived peptides and proteins (see news release dated August 11, 2017). The Company's research team, led by Dr. Parekh, separated the proteins and peptides using both one-dimensional gel electrophoresis ("1DE") and two-dimensional gel electrophoresis ("2DE"). 2DE is a robust, universally-accepted methodology for protein and peptide profiling, enabling their efficient separation from complex samples such as venom. Next, the Company's research team is working to sequence the extracted peptides and proteins to determine their amino acid fingerprint.

In addition to 1DE and 2DE, PreveCeutical's research team is currently using high-performance liquid chromatography ("HPLC") to separate the target peptides and proteins. Using HPLC, the collected fractions of proteins and peptides are sequenced using a state-of-the-art Shimadzu PPSQ Protein Sequencer.

To facilitate comprehensive and definitive identification of the target peptides and proteins, PreveCeutical's research team is also trialling the application of liquid chromatography tandem-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) whereby the extracted peptides and proteins are fragmented using an ion source, and each fragment is identified by its mass-to-charge ratio. The generated data is then used in conjunction with cutting-edge software to retrospectively reconstruct the peptides and proteins and deduce their native sequence. Ultimately, this process is expected to enable PreveCeutical to generate Nature IdenticalTM peptides.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit https://preveceutical.com/, follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

