Perimeter Security Market Analysis By System, Service, End-use, Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

The "Perimeter Security Market Analysis By System (Access Control, Alarms & Notification, Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance, Barrier Systems), By Service, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perimeter security market is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2025



The increasing threat of terrorism and the rising illegal activities such as planned crimes, thefts, smuggling, and human trafficking have led to a rise in the adoption of security systems.



Technological proliferation has led to the growth of smart cities and smart infrastructure. Owing to this, the implementation of security systems at commercial complexes, entertainment hubs, and public sites is on the rise. The integration of security systems with internet and the latest mobile devices has made surveillance easier.



The demand for video surveillance systems is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the large-scale investments in smart infrastructure projects by various nations. The intrusion detection systems have been implemented by numerous large organizations and societies in order to protect people and valuable assets from intruders.



Perimeter security systems are expected to find major applications in the transportation end-use segment, especially at airports, railway stations and sea ports in various countries owing to the increasing incidents of security breaches across territories. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global perimeter security market.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The market for the global perimeter security systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period owing increasing threats across the globe

Owing to increased availability of multiple safeguarding systems that need to be integrated for easy access of data, the system integration & consulting segment is estimated to witness growth and generate a revenue of USD 1,623.5 million by 2025

by 2025 The access control systems segment is anticipated to witness growth owing to large-scale implementation at IT & Telecom organizations, registering a CAGR of 7.4% over the next eight years

The increasing cross-border terrorism has resulted in high investments in military & defense segment which captured a major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to reach USD 7,851.9 million by 2025.

by 2025. The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructure developments. It is expected to attain a market size of USD 8,770.9 million by 2025

regional market is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructure developments. It is expected to attain a market size of by 2025 Key players including Anixter International Inc., Axis Communications AB, Honeywell International, Inc., Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., Puretech Systems, Senstar Corporation, and Tyco International Ltd. dominate the global perimeter security market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Perimeter Security Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Perimeter Security Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Perimeter Security Market - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Perimeter Security Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Perimeter Security Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rise in terrorism and illegal activities across the globe

3.4.1.2 Stringent industry standards and government regulations

3.4.1.3 Increasing smart city infrastructures

3.4.2 Market restraints analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost of security systems

3.4.3 Market challenges analysis

3.4.3.1 Improving the reliability of security systems

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Perimeter Security Market, Company Market Share, 2016

3.7 Perimeter Security Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Perimeter Security Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Perimeter Security System Outlook

4.1 Perimeter Security Market Share By System, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Access Control Systems

4.3 Alarms & Notification Systems

4.4 Intrusion Detection Systems

4.5 Video Surveillance Systems

4.6 Barrier Systems



Chapter 5 Perimeter Security Service Outlook

5.1 Perimeter Security Market Share By Service, 2016 & 2025

5.2 System Integration & Consulting

5.3 Risk Assessment & Analysis

5.4 Managed Security Services

5.5 Maintenance & Support



Chapter 6 Perimeter Security End-use Outlook

6.1 Perimeter Security Market Share By End-Use, 2016 & 2025

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Government

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Military & Defense

6.6 Transportation

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Perimeter Security Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Axis Communications AB

Cias Elettronica Srl

FLIR Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

PureTech Systems Inc.

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Senstar Corporation

Southwest Microwave Inc.

Tyco International Plc

United Technologies Corporation

