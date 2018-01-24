Overall, 23,627 solar PV power systems were installed in the country under the country's distributed generation scheme.

Brazil has reached a distributed energy generation capacity of 247.3 MW, according to the latest statistics released by the country's regulator ANEEL.

Distributed solar PV currently accounts for the largest share, with 23,627 power generators, which account for 175.9 MW of total capacity. The remaining installed power comprises 10.2 MW of small wind power plants, 37.2 MW of mini hydroelectric plants, and 23.8 MW of combined-cycle power plants.

In mid-July, distributed ...

