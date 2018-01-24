The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products Eleventh Edition Expanded Polystyrene" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the market for expanded polystyrene (EPS) thermal insulation products in Europe and is drawn from the study set on The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products. It updates the author's last edition of the aforementioned study which was last published in 2017.

EPS is a relatively low cost material with excellent insulating properties. Its lightweight nature means that it adds little to structural weight, yet still offers high dimensional stability. The foam is closed cell and therefore resistant to water penetration, although it is not a water vapour barrier. EPS does not deteriorate, it is non-toxic, non-irritant, and does not contain blowing agents. EPS has a low thermal conductivity and therefore good thermal insulation properties. Its chief disadvantages are its susceptibility to physical damage, its flammability characteristics, and its low resistance to chemical attack, including substances like dilute acids, alkalis, methanol and i-propanol. EPS foam can also be used at extremely low temperatures without any time restriction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction EPS

2. Market Influences EPS

3. Market Summary Spot Forecasts EPS

4. EU Market Review EPS

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Expanded Polystyrene Suppliers

