Guernsey-based investment firm UK Commercial Property Trust has completed the sale of its three retail centres in Shrewsbury town centre to Shropshire Council for roughly £51m, representing a small premium to book value. UK CPM, which was advised by Standard Life Investments, completed the sale on Wednesday after having initially exchanged contracts in December. The Charles Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres, all located in the heart of Shrewsbury's town centre, were made up of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...