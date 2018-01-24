Petrofac's chief executive Ayman Asfari has been cleared by the UK High Court of insider trading in Italy, with the Italian authorities found to have not followed due process in allowing him to defend himself. The High Court handed down a judgment that Asfari was not properly notified of charges and given a chance to defend himself in connection with the sanctions made against him last August by the Italian National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB) last year. Having not ...

