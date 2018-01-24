sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,042 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0HHB0 ISIN: GB00B09Y8Y28 Ticker-Symbol: U5H 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOUDBUY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOUDBUY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,036
0,041
18:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOUDBUY PLC
CLOUDBUY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOUDBUY PLC0,0420,00 %