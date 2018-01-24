

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has withdrawn an offer to provide funding for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the southern border.



Schumer had offered to provide funding for the controversial border wall as part of negotiations to avert the brief government shutdown.



The Democratic leader made the offer during a White House meeting with Trump last Friday as the shutdown loomed.



'It was the first thing the president and I talked about,' Schumer told reporters on Tuesday. 'The thought was we could come to an agreement that afternoon, the president would announce his support, and then the Senate and the House would get it done and it would be on the president's desk.'



'He didn't do that,' Schumer added. 'So we're going to have to start on a new basis and so the wall offer is off the table.'



Schumer offered to fund the border wall in exchange for protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.



In an apparent response to Schumer withdrawing the offer, Trump indicated in a post on Twitter that there could not be a deal on protecting the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers without funding for the wall.



'Cryin' Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA,' Trump said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. 'We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people!'



Meanwhile, some Democratic lawmakers have been critical of their leaders for offering to fund the proposed wall on the border with Mexico.



Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Tex., said in a statement that he was confounded by the negotiating tactics of his fellow Democrats.



'Beyond the stupidity of offering unmatched concessions and negotiating against themselves, my colleagues have begun to refer to the border wall in the same way Trump's base speak about DREAMers and undocumented people,' Vela said.



He added, 'Their apparent acceptance of the border wall and disregard of the impact on border communities demonstrates a fundamental lack of thought, logic, and empathy.'



The issues of the border wall and protections for Dreamers are likely to remain in the spotlight as lawmakers face a new February 8th deadline to fund the government and avoid another shutdown.



