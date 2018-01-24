

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co.'s (GE) Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller said Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the process that led to the large insurance reserve increase announced last week.



'We've been notified by the SEC that they are investigating the process leading to the insurance-reserve increase and fourth-quarter charge, as well as GE's revenue recognition and controls for long-term service agreements,' Miller said on a conference call with analysts and investors.



'We are cooperating fully with the investigation which is in very early stages,' Miller said.



On 16th January 2018, General Electric said it would take an after-tax charge of $6.2 billion in its fourth quarter results as part of comprehensive review of its finance arm's insurance portfolio. The after-tax charge would be $7.5 billion when adjusted to the rate following the recent U.S. tax overhaul. GE Capital expected to make statutory reserve contributions of about $15 billion over seven year following a lengthy review of the North American Life & Health long-term care portfolio.



GE is currently trading at $16.99, up $0.10 or 0.59%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX