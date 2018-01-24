At today's meeting, The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Finance, which is a part of the AS LHV Group consolidation group, elected Kadri Kiisel as the new member of the Management Board of AS LHV Finance. Kadri Kiisel will begin her duty as the CEO on 5 February. LHV Finance is dealing in hire-purchase and gives out small loans.



Kadri Kiisel has acquired a MBA degree in finance from University of Tartu. She has worked in LHV Pank since 2011 starting off as the manager of LHV Pank's Tallinn branch and since 2017 is the head of branches. Earlier she has worked as the purchase manager of Luku-Expert OÜ in 2006-2011 and a sales engineer in AS Merx in 2003-2006. Kadri Kiisel does not belong to any other management body. Kadri Kiisel holds 5 shares of AS LHV Group and has the opportunity to require 2089 shares of AS LHV Group for options issued in 2017.



LHV Finance's Management Board has one member. Nele Roostalu, who has been serving as the member of the Management Board of AS LHV Finance, will take a parental leave.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs about 350 people and over 131,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have 178,000 active customers.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Phone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee