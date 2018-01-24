

Foresight VCT plc



Completion of Removal of Planned Exit Shares and Infrastructure Shares



This announcement is made by Foresight VCT plc ('the Company') in connection with the proposals to remove the planned exit shares of the 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Planned Exit Shares') and the infrastructure shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Infrastructure Shares'), details of which were contained in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 21 December 2017 ('the Circular').



Following approval of the requisite resolutions at the general meetings and separate class meetings of the Company held on 23 January 2018 and 24 January 2018 respectively, the Board of the Company is pleased to advise that the removal of the Planned Exit Shares and the Infrastructure Shares has today been implemented, in accordance with the terms set out in the Circular, as follows:



* 11,404,314 Planned Exit Shares have been redesignated as 11,404,314 deferred shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ('Deferred Shares');



* 32,495,246 Infrastructure Shares have been redesignated as 32,495,246 Deferred Shares; and



* all Deferred Shares have been bought back by the Company for an aggregate price of 1p. As a result of the above, the issued share capital of the Company is now 175,601,977 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company.



The UKLA and London Stock Exchange will be notified to remove the reference to the listing and trading of Planned Exit Shares and Infrastructure Shares.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser Foresight Group LLP Tel: 0203 667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX