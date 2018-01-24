

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said Tuesday that it will give a one-time cash bonus of $1,000 to more than 125,000 eligible employees and also initially invest $50 million in a new and ongoing education program specifically designed to over tuition costs for hourly employees.



Disney noted that the two new initiatives represent a total allocation of more than $175 million in this fiscal year. However, the company did not disclose whether the employee bonus was related to the recent U.S. tax reform.



Several major companies, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Comcast Corp. and AT& T Inc. have said they will pay one-time cash bonuses to their employees following passage of the U.S. tax reform legislation in December last year.



Disney's current educational reimbursement program, which is open to all full-time employees, will continue and remain unchanged.



Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of Walt Disney, said, 'I have always believed that education is the key to opportunity; it opens doors and creates new possibilities. Matched with the $1,000 cash bonus, these initiatives will have both an immediate and long-term positive impact.'



All full and part-time non-executive employees, either hourly or salaried, who have been with Disney since January 1, 2018, and are based in the U.S. will be paid a one-time $1,000 cash bonus.



The bonus will be in two payments, the first in March and the second in September of this year.



In keeping with applicable federal law, Disney said it will work with union representatives regarding potential distribution plans for employees currently working under existing union contracts.



Under Disney's new education initiative, nearly 88,000 hourly employees will be eligible and can utilize the program. Participants in the program can pursue qualifying higher education or vocational training, including courses unrelated to their current responsibilities at Disney.



After its initial $50 million investment, Disney will provide up to $25 million in annual funding for the education program going forward.



