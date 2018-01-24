Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2018 of 2.35p per Ordinary Share payable on 16 March 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 2 February 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 February 2018.

This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 January 2018