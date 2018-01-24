sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2018 | 16:26
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 24

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2018 of 2.35p per Ordinary Share payable on 16 March 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 2 February 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 February 2018.

This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
24 January 2018


