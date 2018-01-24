U.K.-based Perspicuity, a Microsoft Gold partner, will deploy and integrate the Aware by Wiretap platform, an innovative solution designed to deliver greater productivity; compliance and governance; organisational and behavioral insight; and intelligent policy enforcement.



LONDON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, 2018-01-24 16:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspicuity, an award-winning Microsoft Technology Deployment Partner in the United Kingdom, and Wiretap, a leading innovator of solutions designed to enhance security and governance of enterprise collaboration environments, today announced a partnership to deliver extended security, compliance, and increased visibility into employee experiences and interactions for enterprise organisations deploying Microsoft Teams and Yammer collaboration and messaging tools.



Aware by Wiretap complements traditional governance and compliance technologies by providing human-centric insight to enhance employee engagement and reduce unsafe behaviors on collaboration and messaging tools. The innovative and intuitive Aware platform monitors employee interaction through a behavioral lens, creating a more proactive, compliant and risk-aware environment aimed at preserving company culture and protecting reputation.



The Perspicuity, Wiretap partnership will feature:



-- Perspicuity's holistic collaboration strategy for customers designed to anticipate challenges and offer solutions. -- The Aware by Wiretap platform is now a part of Perspicuity's toolkit, providing a solution to enable collaboration through Yammer and Teams for Office 365 customers. -- Customers benefit by gaining a unique perspective and dynamic understanding of what is being shared on their networks, and how to maximize adoption at any stage of their collaboration journey. -- Both companies add value and innovation for customers - increasing the number of active users, helping customers gain ROI from their Office 365 license, and speeding deployment.



Quotes:



Wiretap CEO and Co-founder, Jeff Schumann: "We are pleased to join forces with an outstanding and respected partner in Perspicuity. The deployment and integration of the Aware by Wiretap platform into the UK enterprise market will transform the way organizations use and gain value from their investments in Microsoft Yammer and Teams, and in turn create a more informed and engaged culture."



Perspicuity Sales Director, Rupert Squires: "We're delighted to confirm our partnership with Wiretap, the Aware by Wiretap solution sits perfectly within the Microsoft cloud stack from both a security perspective as well as driving productivity by supporting organisations to get more value from their investments in Teams and Yammer. We look forward to sharing the value of Aware by Wiretap with our customers through our Adoption & Collaboration Workshops."



About Perspicuity



Perspicuity, a UK based Microsoft Gold Partner, is a leading reseller and deployment specialist of cloud-based solutions, focusing in Microsoft Office 365, Azure, EM+S and SharePoint projects. Perspicuity have more than 10 years' experience in providing customers with expert advice from identifying best-fit solutions to licensing, development, deployment, user adoption and ongoing support.



About Wiretap



Wiretap's flagship Aware by Wiretap platform delivers secure collaboration, monitoring and governance for enterprise organizations deploying today's leading collaboration and messaging platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Yammer, Workplace by Facebook and Skype. Aware by Wiretap encourages and facilitates safe collaboration by monitoring files and conversations, as well as blocking material or communication that could place organizations at risk. The company's Aware Data Management Module provides information security and risk professionals with viable solutions to bring their programs into compliance with Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates. Wiretap recently was named one of the Best Places to Work in Columbus by the editors of Columbus Business First, and leading research analyst firm CB Insights cited Wiretap as a leading early stage cybersecurity startup to watch in the Insider Threat Detection category. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio - a city recognized in 2015 as Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Foundation, and ranked #1 for scaling startups1 .



Contacts:



