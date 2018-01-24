Orion Oyj: Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning Board of Directors to be elected by the 2018 AGM of Orion Corporation

Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning Board of Directors to be elected by the 2018 AGM of Orion Corporation

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 JANUARY 2018 at 17.25 P.M. EET

The Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation has given on 24 January 2018 its recommendation to the Board of Directors of the company for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting of 2018 concerning the composition of the Board of Directors to be elected. The Committee recommends that the following proposal be presented to the AGM of 2018:The number of Board members would be seven.The present Board members, Sirpa Jalkanen, Ari Lehtoranta, Timo Maasilta, Hilpi Rautelin, Eija Ronkainen, Mikael Silvennoinen and Heikki Westerlund, would be re-elected.Heikki Westerlund would be re-elected as Chairman.The Nomination Committee also announces as its recommendation that the following remunerations, which are the same as in the previous year, be paid to the Board of Directors:As an annual fee, the Chairman would receive EUR 84,000, the Vice Chairman would receive EUR 55,000 and the other members would receive EUR 42,000 each. In addition, as a fee for each meeting attended, the Chairman would receive EUR 1,200, the Vice Chairman would receive EUR 900 and the other members would receive EUR 600 each. The travel expenses of the Board members would be paid in accordance with previously adopted practice. The aforementioned fees would also be paid to the Chairmen and to the members of the committees established by the Board, for each committee meeting attended.Of the annual fee, 60% would be paid in cash and 40% in Orion Corporation B-shares, which would be acquired to the members during 25 April - 2 May 2018 from the stock exchange in amounts corresponding to EUR 33,600 for the Chairman, EUR 22,000 for the Vice Chairman and EUR 16,800 for each of the other members. The part of the annual fee that is to be paid in cash corresponds to the approximate sum necessary for the payment of the income taxes on the fees and would be paid no later than 31 May 2018. The annual fees shall encompass the full term of office of the Board of Directors.In addition, the Company would pay the transfer tax related to the part of the annual fee of the Board of Directors paid in shares.The Nomination Committee has not given its recommendation for the remunerations to the Board of Directors, but the matter will be proposed by a shareholder at the AGM.The Nomination Committee has consisted of the following members: Matti Kavetvuo, Chairman, Kari Jussi Aho, Erkki Etola, Petteri Karttunen, Timo Maasilta, Timo Ritakallio, Heikki Westerlund and Jukka Ylppö.Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orion Corporationphone +358 50 559 6580Orion CorporationCommunicationsOrionintie 1A, FI-02200 EspooHomepage: www.orion.fi/en (http://www.orion.fi/en)Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.