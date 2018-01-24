Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of second interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2018, of 5.8 pence per ordinary share, payable on 28 February 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 2 February 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 1 February 2018.

The first interim dividend of 5.8 pence per share was paid on 30 November 2017 to shareholders on the Company's register on 17 November 2017 (ex-dividend date being 16 November 2017).

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 January 2018