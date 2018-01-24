

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall violent crime in the United States declined by 0.8 percent in the first half of 2017, with rape and robbery each declining by more than 2 percent in the same period, new FBI statistics show.



FBI's Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report, January - June 2017, was released Tuesday. The report includes data from more than 13,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.



Overall reported property crime offenses dropped 2.9 percent in the first six months of 2017 compared with the first half of 2016. Burglaries decreased 6.1 percent, arson reduced by 3.5 percent and larceny-thefts decreased 3 percent, according to the report.



However, on the other side, the number of murders and non-negligent manslaughters reported increased by 1.5 percent.



The full report for the year - Crime in the United States, 2017 - will be released later in 2018.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave the credits for the falling rate of violence to the policies of President Donald Trump.



Trump kept the promise he made in his inaugural speech last year to put an end to what he termed 'American carnage,' Attorney General said in an article published Tuesday in USA Today.



In the first six months of last year, which was also the first six months of the President, the increase in the murder rate slowed and violent crime actually went down, Sessions said, adding that data for the second half of 2017 suggest further progress.



