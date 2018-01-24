The "Security Assessment Market by Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Assessment Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security assessment market size is expected to grow from USD 1.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.03 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Cloud-based or hosted deployment is gaining high traction in the market, as it requires less capital investment, and helps decrease the operational and maintenance costs, and reduce the management's efforts. Such hosted security assessment services are available according to customer's demand, wherein a customer can start or stop any service, at will.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017. This is mainly due to the concentrated presence of security assessment service providers that offer such services to various businesses in the region across industry verticals. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the security assessment market growth in APAC.

In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises across verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments and adoption of security assessment services.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Instances of Enterprise-Targeted Cyber-Attacks and Threats

Government Regulations and Need for Compliance Are Expected to Drive the Adoption of Security Assessment Services

Increasing Adoption of IoT and BYOD Trends Across Organizations

Restraints

Budget Constraints in Enterprises

Lack of Awareness About Internal and External Threats

Opportunities

Proliferation of Hosted Security Assessment Services

Increasing Adoption of Security Assessment Services Across SMEs

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Security Assessment Services

Dynamicity of Organizations and IT Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

6 Security Assessment Market, By Security Type

7 Security Assessment Market, By Assessment Type

8 Security Assessment Market, By Deployment Mode

9 Security Assessment Market, By Organization Size

10 Security Assessment Market, By Industry Vertical

11 Security Assessment Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Absolute Software

Check Point

Cynergistek

Fireeye

IBM

Kaspersky

Optiv

Positive Technologies

Qualys

Rapid7

Trustwave

Veracode

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bz6hjp/global_security?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005789/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Security Services