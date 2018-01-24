Pyrometer Market Worth USD 815.9 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, January 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Pyrometer Market by Type (Fixed Type, Handheld Type), Technology (Optical, Infrared), End-use Vertical (Glass Industry, Ceramic Industry, Metal Processing Industry), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarketsTM, the market is estimated to grow from USD 542.4 Million in 2017 to USD 815.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Increasing automation in the industrial sector and increasing demand for robust temperature-measuring devices in industries, such as glass, forging, and ceramics, are some of the driving factors for the growth of the pyrometer market. In the aforementioned industries, the devices used must be efficient and robust to perform precise operations even in harsh environments, and pyrometer is one such device. Most processes and systems in the manufacturing industry are being automated, and accurate temperature measurement with pyrometer is one such process. This factor would increase the demand for pyrometers in the industrial sector.

IR pyrometers expected to hold major share of pyrometer market during forecast period

The infrared (IR) pyrometer measures temperature of an object or surface from the radiation emitted by the object or surface. IR pyrometer is expected to be the dominant technology in the pyrometer market during the forecast period. This dominance of the IR pyrometer is mainly attributed to its high sensitivity in high temperature, which makes it suitable for end-user industries to detect high temperature with more accuracy.

Market for fixed pyrometers to hold a major share of the pyrometer market between 2017 and 2023

Fixed mount pyrometers are usually installed at one location for continuously monitoring the temperature of a target or surface. Fixed pyrometers are used for the temperature measurement in critical processes such as glass manufacturing, forging, rolling, and die casting because these pyrometers can be used in hazardous environmental conditions. Moreover, these pyrometers help in continuous temperature monitoring, which is one of the main requirements of the industries.

Metal processing industry expected to hold a major share of the pyrometer market between 2017 and 2023

In the metal processing industry, pyrometers are used to measure temperatures at different stages of various process including forging, rolling, extrusion, and die forming. Forging companies prefer robust, accurate, and standalone temperature measurement devices such as pyrometers and thermal imagers over thermocouples. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, thereby providing significant opportunities to pyrometer providers.

Europe is expected to dominate the pyrometer market between 2017 and 2023

This dominance is mainly attributed to the increasing automation in the industrial sector and the increasing demand for pyrometers for non-contact temperature measurement, which would create significant opportunities for pyrometer providers in this region. The higher growth rate is mainly attributed to the technological advancement in the temperature monitoring processes and the increasing use of remote temperature measurement devices for ensuring safety in high-temperature applications such as forging, glass, and ceramics. Europe is the second-largest steel producer in the world; hence, it is expected that there would be a significant demand for pyrometers in this region in the near future.

Land Instruments International (UK), Advanced Energy Industries (US), Accurate Sensors Technologies (Israel), Proxitron (Germany), PCE Instruments (Germany), LumaSense Technologies (US), Optris (Germany), AOIP (France), Optron (Germany), BARTEC (Germany), CHINO CORPORATION (Japan) Calex Electronics (UK), Micro-Epsilon (Germany), B+B Thermo-Technik (Germany), OPTEX CO. (Japan), OMEGA Engineering (UK), and Fluke Process Instruments (US) are the major players in the pyrometer market.

